GIRLS from Shipston-on-Stour RFC got the chance to represent Warwickshire at Webb Ellis Road in Rugby.

Milly Leahy and Hannah Scholes were called up for the county’s U18s while Ellen Blake, Izzy Maaz, Maia Sheridan and Helena West were part of the U15s squad.

The county games against Leicestershire were hosted by Rugby Lions RFC at Webb Ellis Road.

With the rain holding off and the sun shining brightly, the Warwickshire girls put in fantastic performances in both age groups.

The U18s in their first year as a squad kept the score at 0-0 going into half-time before eventually losing 21-0.

Meanwhile, the U15s, who were in their second year as a squad, were in a right battle until the finish.

Every member of the county squad worked hard and never let their heads drop, eventually running out 14-12 victors.

The final county fixture is on Sunday, 24th March against North Midlands (1pm kick-off) at Rugby Lions RFC.

For more details about the girls section at Shipston-on-Stour RFC, call team manager Leanna Leahy on 07969 687709 or email girls.rugby@shipstonrugbyclub.co.uk.