STRATFORD-upon-Avon School pupil Alessandro Ceronetti is celebrating after being crowned champion of the 2019 Shenington Winter Series.

In the third and final round of the series, 16-year-old Ceronetti knew he had to finish ahead of his Team BKC Racing team-mate Sam Shaw to be crowned champion.

In the first qualifying heat, Ceronetti lined up ninth and finished in first before lining up 20th in the second heat where he finished eighth.

The combined results placed Ceronetti second on the grid for the final alongside rival Reggi Duhy.

Ceronetti got off to a good start, but his team-mate Shaw was also running well and charging his way through the field.

However, Shaw was then caught in an accident which allowed Ceronetti to finish the race in a comfortable third place to take the championship crown.

Ceronetti said: “It was an awesome weekend, but I feel sorry for Sam who definitely deserved a better outcome.

“I prevailed in the difficult mental pressure conditions to take my first Winter Series of the season.

“I am also very glad for my team principal, Rob Dodds, who can finally see his two drivers in P1 and P2 of the Winter Series.

“Finally, a special thanks goes to my dad Matteo for the usual hard and endless effort.”

Next up for Ceronetti is the fourth and final round of the 2019 Trent Valley Karting Club Winter Series at PF International Karting in two weeks’ time as he seeks to claim a second championship.