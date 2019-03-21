Warwickshire tops highways survey

WARWICKSHIRE County Council has been named the country’s joint top performing county council for highway maintenance.

Warwickshire was among 113 highway authorities, including 28 county councils, which took part in a national independent survey which looks at satisfaction with highways and transport services.

The National Highways and Transport Satisfaction Survey is carried out annually by Ipsos Mori. For the 2018 survey 3,300 Warwickshire residents were among 100,000 questioned nationally, chosen at random and asked to rate a range of highway and transportation services, including public transport, walking and cycling, congestion, road safety and road maintenance.

Warwickshire came out joint top for public satisfaction amongst county councils for highway maintenance, condition of road surfaces and the quality of repair to damaged roads.

The council also ranked amongst the best in other areas, including condition of road markings, speed of repair to damaged roads, keeping drains clear and dealing with potholes.

Joining Warwickshire in the top spot for highway maintenance for county councils are: Derbyshire; Dorset; Hampshire and Worcestershire.

Councillor Jeff Clarke is the Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning said:

“These are excellent results which reflect the continued hard work and commitment of our staff. We make it our priority to focus our efforts and spending on what people tell us matters most to them. To score so highly in the areas of highway maintenance, condition of road surfaces and the quality of repair to damaged roads, is particularly gratifying as these are all areas people consistently say are important to them.

“While the county performs well compared to its peers across all areas, there is always room for improvement. In future years we hope to improve how we communicate and engage with residents, particularly around our readiness, service arrangements and actions for gritting Warwickshire’s roads. Work is already underway as we develop our communications strategy and continue to invest time in building our social media presence.”

The National Highways and Transport Network Survey was carried out during June, July and August 2018.