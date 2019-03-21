Choral treat at Holy Trinity this Saturday

Stratford Choral Society presents music by Beethoven and Haydn at 7.30pm on Saturday, 23rd March in Holy Trinity Church with soloists Joelene Griffith, Chloe Pardoe, Daniel Joy and Malachy Frame and The Regency Sinfonia conducted by Stephen Dodsworth. Tickets £15 (students £8) from RSC Box Office or on the door on concert night.

Joelene has recently graduated with a Master of Arts in Advanced Vocal Studies from the Wales International Academy of Voice studying with world renowned tenor Dennis O’Neill.

Her recent operatic roles include: Operatic roles include: The Queen of the Night – The Magic Flute (2014, Gertrude Opera: Warwick Stengårds), Fiordiligi – Cosi fan Tutte (2016, Penrith Symphony Orchestra: Paul Terracini), Amina – La Sonnambula (2016, Penrith Symphony Orchestra: Paul Terracini), The Queen of the Night – The Magic Flute (2017, Gertrude Opera: David Kram) and Cleopatra – Giulio Cesare – Handel (2019, Cardiff Opera).