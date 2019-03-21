In this week’s Herald

Thursday again and that means it’s Herald day! This week find out what the good news is for the garden at Stratford’s Old Tramway inn; how Guild Chapel is going back to the future; the second instalment of our Pavement Watch campaign; why a rescue hen is producing smiles all round; why upheaval at the train station is a good thing and the best sport and arts coverage around, including a very special interview and jaw-dropping stories from South African activist, actor and playwright John Kani. For all this and so much more get your Stratford Herald, in the shops now!

Also available to download at stratford-herald.com

http://www.stratford-herald.com/96765-stratford-herald-week.html ‎