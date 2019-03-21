Ambulance service getting to patients faster than ever

NEW figures show that West Midlands Ambulance is getting to more patients more quickly than ever before.

The data, which was published by NHS England shows that the Trust has improved its performance in each of the four categories of calls that it is measured on. It also remains the only Trust in the country exceeding all of the standards.

Call category Target February 2018 February 2019 Improvement Category 1 Mean response (7mins) 07:03 06:44 -4.5% 90th percentile (15 mins) 12:06 11:41 -3.4% Category 2 Mean response (18 mins) 13:14 12:32 -5.3% 90th percentile (40 mins) 24:22 22:49 -6.4% Category 3 Mean response (60 mins 41:35 38:42 -6.9% 90th percentile (120 mins) 1.36:47 1.27:31 -9.6% Category 4 90th percentile (180 mins) 2.42:23 2.01:34 -25.1%

Trust Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh, said: “This is excellent news for patients and is down to the incredible efforts of our staff, who work so hard in often difficult circumstances to ensure patients get the best possible care.

“The new ambulance response standards, which were introduced last year, have allowed us to prioritise those patients in greatest need, while ensuring that every call counts.

“What the figures show is that despite the number of 999 calls continuing to rise, response times have improved considerably.

“These response standards are helping to make real improvements to the way we treat patients, prioritising the people who need us most, for example those having a cardiac arrest.

“However, they have also allowed us to make changes that mean patients with conditions such as heart attacks and strokes get the right treatment much sooner, which is having a real benefit to those individuals long term outcomes, which is great news.

“This is a real team effort to achieve such high standards. That team starts with the staff who take our 999 calls, those that dispatch the vehicles as well as those who respond. We are now achieving our aim of putting a paramedic on every vehicle, the only Trust in the country doing so;

“We have the newest fleet of vehicles in the country that brings real benefits for patients and staff alike; and we will continue to invest in the people that support our frontline staff, like those that restock and clean the vehicles, the fleet department who maintain them and those that ensure that we have the right equipment available for our staff to use.

“As a Trust, we will continue to do everything possible to ensure we provide the highest quality of care to every patient.”