Warwickshire’s Chief Fire Officer retires after three decades in the service

WARWICKSHIRE Chief Fire Officer, Andy Hickmott will retire this month after 30 years in the Fire and Rescue Service.

Andy began his career in Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1989. After five years, he then transferred to London Fire Brigade where he quickly progressed through the ranks.

In 2009, Andy took on the role of assistant commissioner for service delivery and community safety in London, where he was responsible for 53 fire stations and over 2,000 operational staff. He also held brigade-wide responsibility for all community safety work, overseeing policy development, arson prevention and youth engagement.

In 2011, he furthered his career when he took on the role of assistant commissioner for technical services with responsibility for the brigade’s physical assets including fleet, equipment and property.

In addition to his operational role, Andy is a qualified member of the Institution of Fire Engineers. He also has a Master of Science in Public Service Management and successfully completed the Fire Service Executive Leadership Programme at the Fire Service College in 2008.

Reflecting on his career in the Fire and Rescue Service, Andy Hickmott said:

“The Fire and Rescue Service has given me a brilliant career and has taken me to a huge range of places and situations. I have worked with some superb people along the way and feel privileged to have worked in an organisation that is held in such high esteem by the public that we serve. Leading a fire service is not easy, but I hope that I leave Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in a positive place for my successor.”