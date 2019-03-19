Vow to keep up bridge fight in Stratford

THE Friends of Lucy’s Mill Bridge (FOLMB) have vowed to continue their campaign to bring the historic river crossing into the 21st Century.

The Friends claim up to 1,000 people can’t use the bridge or find it extremely difficult to do so because of its out of date design but -they argue – this problem can be overcome by the simple inclusion of ramps at each end of the bridge at a cost of £1milion – “far cheaper than the erection of a completely new bridge,” Roger Clay of FOLMB said at a meeting of the group held at Stratford Town Hall recently.

The bridge is owned by Warwickshire County Council which has said on several previous occasions that there’s no money available to carry out the required improvements which it also suggests are “not viable.”

The county council believes that a feasibility study lies at the heart of the issue to establish, “if and where another crossing of the river in Stratford on Avon would be best located and serve all users in the future.”

FOLMB argues they’ve already submitted such a study which was professionally undertaken by experts and their proposals can be delivered quickly and less expensively.

FOLMB members agreed to attempt to arrange a meeting with representatives from the county council’s Transport Planning Group to try and move the matter forward.