National football trophy designed and made near Stratford

A NEW football trophy commissioned by the Football Association of Wales has been manufactured by Special EFX near Stratford and has just been presented to a victorious side in the JD Welsh Premier League.

The Nathaniel MG Cup was presented for the first time in January with Cardiff Met winning the final and lifting the new trophy. The contemporary dragon design is a marked departure from traditional, silver plated football trophies and has been well received by fans and players alike.

The Nathaniel MG Cup, also known as the Welsh Premier League Cup, stands 380mm tall and 244mm wide. Special EFX manufactured the cup at its Ettington Park Business Centre facility employing the latest waterjet cutting technology to create the intricately shaped components for the dragon’s face.

The use of silver and black anodised aluminium and the plinth decoration, that gives a nod to the colours of the Welsh flag, help to achieve the modern aesthetic that sets it apart from more traditional silver-plated, sporting cups.

Holly McLeish, design director at Special EFX, said: “A great sporting trophy captures the heart of fans and this exciting, dragon design does just that, evoking national pride with its artistic depiction of the cherished Welsh dragon, featuring contrasting textures and modern materials.”