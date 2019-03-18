VIDEO: The Boy in the Dress

Sound the alarm! The tickets for musical The Boy in the Dress, the most hotly anticipated Royal Shakespeare Company show since Matilda, are now on sale.

As part of the publicity promoting the show, written by Mark Ravenhall and based on the bestselling children’s book by David Walliams, the RSC has released this video of quickie interviews with the main creatives – including the writers above, Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers – who have created the songs – and RSC artistic director Gregory Doran, who directs.

The Boy in the Dress runs at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 8th November until 8th March 2020. Book tickets at www.rsc.org.uk