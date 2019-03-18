Stratford Boat Club juniors inspired by visit from GB star Pickles

STRATFORD Boat Club’s J16 and J17 squads played host to a special guest in GB rower Flo Pickles.

The young rowers listened intently to Pickles, who told them winning a medal on the world stage is within everyone’s grasp.

Coach Colin Bell said: “I am certain that Flo has been an inspiration to our juniors and will motivate them all in their aspiration to reach their own goals in the forthcoming season.”

Pickles started rowing as a junior at Evesham Rowing Club before a move to Gloucester Hartpury to attend the British Rowing World Class Start Programme allowed her the opportunity to push herself into the athlete she is now.

Pickles was part of the crew which took gold in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup in the Henley Royal Regatta in 2014 before retaining the title in 2015. She then represented Team GB’s U23s through 2016 and 2017.

Pickles is now training as a lightweight at Reading Rowing Club and is setting her goals on achieving selection for the 2019 World Rowing Championships held in Ottensheim, Austria, as well as representing Team GB at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

WARWICK Boat Club is holding its first open evening of the year on Wednesday, 27th March to give visitors an opportunity to view its sports and social facilities.

The members’ club, which caters for rowing, tennis, squash and bowls, will be open to visitors from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Members from each sports section will be on hand to show people round the facilities and give detailed information about how their sports are organised at the club.

The Mill Street club, situated next to the River Avon in the shadow of Warwick Castle, has a total of 11 tennis courts – ten of them are floodlit.

There are also two first-class squash courts, a bowling green and a thriving rowing section.