Weekend hockey results

HOCKEY
Saturday, 16th March
Midlands Two
Stratford Men’s 1sts 5-1 Bridgnorth 1sts
West Midlands Premier
Cannock 3rds 3-2 Stratford 2nds
South East Two
Stratford 3rds 6-0 Berkswell & Balsall 3rds
South West Three
Kings Heath Pickwick 3rds 1-4 Stratford 4ths
South East Four
Hampton-in-Arden 6ths 4-7 Stratford 5ths
Stratford 6ths 1-1 Sutton Coldfield 7ths
Midlands Feeder West
Stratford Ladies 1sts 1-0 Harborne 2nds
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Shipston 1sts 1-3 Edgbaston 3rds
Stratford 2nds 1-6 Leamington 3rds
Stratford 3rds 1-4 Berkswell & Balsall 1sts
Sunday, 17th March
Warwickshire Women’s League, Friendly
University of Warwick 3rds x-x Stratford 4ths