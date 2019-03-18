Weekend hockey results

HOCKEY

Saturday, 16th March

Midlands Two

Stratford Men’s 1sts 5-1 Bridgnorth 1sts

West Midlands Premier

Cannock 3rds 3-2 Stratford 2nds

South East Two

Stratford 3rds 6-0 Berkswell & Balsall 3rds

South West Three

Kings Heath Pickwick 3rds 1-4 Stratford 4ths

South East Four

Hampton-in-Arden 6ths 4-7 Stratford 5ths

Stratford 6ths 1-1 Sutton Coldfield 7ths

Midlands Feeder West

Stratford Ladies 1sts 1-0 Harborne 2nds

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Shipston 1sts 1-3 Edgbaston 3rds

Stratford 2nds 1-6 Leamington 3rds

Stratford 3rds 1-4 Berkswell & Balsall 1sts

Sunday, 17th March

Warwickshire Women’s League, Friendly

University of Warwick 3rds x-x Stratford 4ths