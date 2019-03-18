Hamster rescued from dishwasher

WARWICKSHIRE Fire and Rescue has a broad remit when it comes to tackling emergencies and its front line record is second to none.

One of the more unusual call outs a fire fighter team from Rugby dealt with on Sunday was the rescue of a pet hamster from a dishwasher.

“Fire Control received a 999 call at 19:18. The caller’s hamster was trapped inside their dishwasher. One fire crew from Rugby was sent to the address and successfully rescued the hamster,” fire control later Tweeted.

The rescue highlights the wide spectrum of jobs the fire service take on board and thankfully most have a satisfactory outcome due consistent to training and professionalism.