Weekend football results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 16th March
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Coalville Town 1-2 Stratford Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Racing Club Warwick 2-4 Brocton
Division Two
FC Stratford 3-1 Bolehall Swifts
Earlswood Town 0-4 GNP Sports
Division Three
Central Ajax P-P Continental Star
Inkberrow 6-1 Shipston Excelsior
Birmingham Vase, Semi-finals
Alcester Town 1-3 Enville Athletic
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
FC Stratford HGC P-P Welford on Avon
Feckenham Reserves 0-0 Inkberrow Reserves
Aquaid Division Two
FISSC Reserves 1-9 South Redditch Athletic
Foster Shield, Group stages
Bretforton Old Boys 2-2 Alcester Town Reserves
Nursing Home Cup, First round
Henley Forest of Arden 4-2 Inkberrow A
Second round
Claverdon 9-0 Tysoe United
Shipston Excelsior Res A-W GSH United
Coventry Alliance, Massey Ferguson Cup, First round
Balsall & Berkswell Reserves 0-4 FISSC
Sunday, 17th March
Evesham Sunday League, Division Three
Alcester Town Sunday 0-2 Dragons
Stratford HGC 7-0 Fairfield Titans
Bromsgrove Charity Cup
CBH Fasteners P-P Stour Excelsior