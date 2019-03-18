Weekend football results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 16th March

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Coalville Town 1-2 Stratford Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Racing Club Warwick 2-4 Brocton

Division Two

FC Stratford 3-1 Bolehall Swifts

Earlswood Town 0-4 GNP Sports

Division Three

Central Ajax P-P Continental Star

Inkberrow 6-1 Shipston Excelsior

Birmingham Vase, Semi-finals

Alcester Town 1-3 Enville Athletic

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

FC Stratford HGC P-P Welford on Avon

Feckenham Reserves 0-0 Inkberrow Reserves

Aquaid Division Two

FISSC Reserves 1-9 South Redditch Athletic

Foster Shield, Group stages

Bretforton Old Boys 2-2 Alcester Town Reserves

Nursing Home Cup, First round

Henley Forest of Arden 4-2 Inkberrow A

Second round

Claverdon 9-0 Tysoe United

Shipston Excelsior Res A-W GSH United

Coventry Alliance, Massey Ferguson Cup, First round

Balsall & Berkswell Reserves 0-4 FISSC

Sunday, 17th March

Evesham Sunday League, Division Three

Alcester Town Sunday 0-2 Dragons

Stratford HGC 7-0 Fairfield Titans

Bromsgrove Charity Cup

CBH Fasteners P-P Stour Excelsior