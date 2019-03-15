Dante String Quartet play Shakespeare Institute on Sunday

The Dante String Quartet, pictured, appear at the Shakespeare Institute on 17th March at 7.30pm. The programme features Haydn, Quarter in G, Op 33, No 5; Shostakovitch, Quartet Mo 3 in F, Op 73; and Beethoven, Quartet in E minor, Op 59, No 2. Chairman Brian Midgley says: It is a great pleasure to welcome back the Dante Quartet. They have their own festival in Devon in July, have recently toured the Far East, and are playing all the Shostakovitch quarters in Bromsgrove this October. Nothing if not adventurous, they are currently recording hitherto unperformed quartets by Stanford.”