Snitterfield’s preparations for new season under way

SNITTERFIELD Cricket Club’s preparations for the 2019 season are well under way.

The club have started their indoor nets sessions at King Edward VI School and all of last season’s squad have reported their availability for this year.

New members are welcome as some of the club’s younger players have school and college exams until after June.

One absentee from the team this season will be 82-year-old Lionel King, thought to be the oldest regular player in the Midlands, who is due to undergo heart bypass surgery.

He will continue to act as scorer, though.

Anyone interested in joining Snitterfield is urged to take part in their indoor nets sessions which run every Sunday from 6pm to 7.30pm.

It is then planned to switch to outdoor sessions at Snitterfield CC, with dates and times yet to be confirmed.