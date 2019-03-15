Autograss club revved up for 50th anniversary celebrations

EVESHAM Autograss Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary by hosting the prestigious Men’s National Autograss Championships later this year.

On Saturday, 3rd August and Sunday, 4th August, the top 400 drivers from across the UK and Ireland will make the trip to the John Wilkin Raceway located at the base of Bordon Hill just outside Stratford.

Around 5,000 spectators are expected across the weekend and Evesham Autograss Club, which has been based at the John Wilkin Raceway for more than 40 years, is urging petrol heads young and old to attend.

The build-up to the Men’s National Autograss Championships starts on Sunday, 31st March with the club’s opening meeting of the year which will kick-off its half century celebrations.

A club spokesman said: “Autograss is a sport for all ages with many additional entertainments for the younger spectators.

“We believe any motorsport enthusiasts should be keeping the first weekend of August free for what should be an amazing weekend of action.”