£1.5million Stratford Station refurbishment to begin

The £1.5million refurbishment of Stratford Railway Station will begin on Monday the train operator has confirmed.

The project, which has been jointly funded by the Department for Transport and Warwickshire County Council, will see new waiting and seating areas developed, better retail facilities introduced, new accessible toilets and cycle racks.

The project is expected to be completed in July and operator, West Midlands Railway, say no impacts to Shakespeare Line train services are expected.

When work starts on Monday, the main station building and ticket office will be closed to passengers, meaning changes for those wanting to buy tickets for the first two weeks of the project.

Passengers will be unable to purchase advanced fares or season tickets for more than seven days from the station until a temporary ticket office is installed. The station’s ticket vending machine will still be available, and mobile ticket sellers will be on hand at certain times.

Rod Sillence, sponsor for Network Rail, said: “The £1.5m of improvements at Stratford-upon-Avon will give station-users a more pleasant experience with the re-building of the booking hall, an improved seating area and retail offering.

“The scale of this work has significantly increased since it was first announced in 2015, and these improvements will provide a 21st century gateway for this historically significant, world-famous town.”

Brenda Lawrence, head of stations for West Midlands Railway, said: “The investment at Stratford-upon-Avon will significantly improve the experience for our passengers in the long run, but there will be some changes around the station while this work takes place.

“Over the next couple of weeks there will be changes to ticket purchasing facilities, with mobile ticket sellers in place at certain times to provide assistance to passengers purchasing most walk-up tickets. Customers will still be able to use the station’s ticket vending machine.

“Tickets can always be purchased online through our website or app, and those looking to renew season tickets or purchase advance fares, should do this either online or at an alternative station until full temporary ticket office facilities are in place. We would also advise passengers to plan in advance and leave a bit of extra time to get to and from platforms while work take place.”

Cllr Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire County Council is happy that Stratford-upon-Avon Station is getting the refurbishment it needs, including a new booking hall, waiting room and increased facilities. Warwickshire County Council aims to ensure that passengers and visitors get the best and easiest travel experience when visiting our county.

“Once complete, Stratford-upon-Avon station will better serve the residents and thousands of visitors who come to Stratford every year to see the many sights in the town.”