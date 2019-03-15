Images show how RSC’s costume workshop will look next year

IMPRESSIVE images of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s futuristic Costume Workshop reveal an interesting concept where RSC staff and members of the public can interact in an atmosphere gifted with professional craft, relaxed learning and a sense of intrigue befitting any of Shakespeare’s plays.

The visualisations show what the front of the workshop its workrooms and reception area will look like next summer 2020 when the venue re-opens after a major redevelopment and refurbishment which is now taking place at a cost of £8.7 million.

Next month staff from the RSC together with executive director Catherine Mallyon will be going the extra mile to support the project’s fundraising – Stitch In Time – by taking part in this year’s Stratford Half-Marathon. The campaign is closing in on its fundraising target, with £250,000 left to raise. Thousands of people from around the world have already supported the project including contributions from the local Stratford community, major philanthropists, trusts and foundations and businesses.