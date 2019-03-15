Town midfielder rejects Alvechurch approach

MIDFIELD maestro Will Grocott has confirmed he is staying with Stratford Town after rejecting an approach by fellow Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central play-off hopefuls Alvechurch.

Grocott had been subject to a seven-day approach from the Lye Meadow outfit, but a statement released by the club this morning confirmed their influential playmaker was going nowhere, adding: “We are delighted to confirm that Will is very happy at Stratford and is going nowhere.”

Grocott said: “I have been at Stratford for over three years and this is where I feel at home and always get great support form the club and fans.

“This is the best chance we’ve had to make the play-offs and that is firmly where my focus is.”