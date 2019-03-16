Link Project to remain closed until further notice

An important service supporting the homeless in Stratford will remain closed until further notice, with the results of a safety review not expected until at least the end of March.

The Stratford Link Project closed unexpectedly last month in response to recent incidents at its drop-in centre on Waterside.

An outside agency began the review on Monday (11th March) and it is hoped its initial findings will be available to the district council by the end of the month.

To reassure people that help is still available, the council is highlighting its P3 ‘street outreach’ service, which identifies rough sleeper and refers them to the appropriate agencies.

Link users will also be able to seek advice and support through podiatry appointments, referrals to CGL and jobcentre appointments and from the council’s rough sleeper engagement officer.

Music sessions previously located at the Link have been relocated to Stratford Playhouse, while sandwiches and soup are still available at St Gregory’s Church on Tuesday evening from 6-7.30pm and at the United Reform Church on Saturdays and Sundays 12noon-2pm.