KES reign supreme at championships

KING Edward VI School (KES) fencers returned from the 2019 British School Championships with an unprecedented level of success.

Between 2015 and 2017, KES won all three of the secondary age boys sabre titles in the U13, U15 and U18 categories for three consecutive years.

Last year, though, they were beaten to the U13 title by Brentwood.

This year, however, KES returned with a vengeance, not just winning back the U13 boys title and continuing their dominance in the U15 and U18 boys categories, but also taking the silver medals in all three events as well.

This meant no other school contested a final in the secondary boys sabre events, allowing KES to claim an historic ‘triple double’ of medals.

Head of fencing Rob Cawdron said: “It’s a huge credit to all the boys and the coaches.

“We were disappointed last year to lose out on the U13 boys title, so we sat down together in September and agreed this was something we, as a club, wanted to put right.

“To come away with not just all the titles, but all the silver medals as well, is a reflection of the commitment and discipline the boys have shown throughout the year.

“Knowing that we had not one, but two teams capable of winning each title is a great feeling.”