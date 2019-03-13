Investment at Bidford’s Big Meadow gets the go-ahead

Positive changes are on the cards for Bidford’s Big Meadow as the parish council approved new improvements at the site.

The 26-acre riverside park, which will reopen for the summer at the end of March, now has electricity and earlier this month the council gave the go-ahead to a full refurbishment of its toilets.

£50,000 will be invested in the toilets and an award-winning company has already appointed to carry out the work.

Elsewhere a new ‘Trim Trail’ was installed this month, providing residents and visitors with a great environment to exercise in the open air.

The Big Meadow will open for its 2019 summer season on the weekend 30/31st March (weather permitting).