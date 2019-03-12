Stratford MP hopes PM’s EU deal gets over the line

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi, right, will be backing the Prime Minister in tonight's vote

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi has thrown his weight behind the Prime Minister’s EU exit deal as Parliament prepares for a crucial vote on the agreement tonight.

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Zahwi, said: “As I argued back in January when the Withdrawal Agreement was first put to Parliament, I believe the deal respects the referendum result and delivers the stability and certainty that business in this country needs to continue to thrive. I will therefore be voting for it again this evening.

“The Government has listened closely to concerns raised by Parliament about the Irish backstop and has now obtained legally-binding assurances from the EU that make clear the backstop’s impermanence. Now, I hope that enough MPs from across Parliament will be able to vote for the deal and get it over the line”.