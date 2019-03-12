Stratford MP hopes PM’s EU deal gets over the line

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi has thrown his weight behind the Prime Minister’s EU exit deal as Parliament prepares for a crucial vote on the agreement tonight.

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Zahwi, said: “As I argued back in January when the Withdrawal Agreement was first put to Parliament, I believe the deal respects the referendum result and delivers the stability and certainty that business in this country needs to continue to thrive. I will therefore be voting for it again this evening.

“The Government has listened closely to concerns raised by Parliament about the Irish backstop and has now obtained legally-binding assurances from the EU that make clear the backstop’s impermanence. Now, I hope that enough MPs from across Parliament will be able to vote for the deal and get it over the line”.