Posters to deter smokers outside school gates

SCHOOL in Warwickshire are hoping to persuade parents not to smoke outside school gates when taking their children to and from school by introducing Smoke-free zones with the help of some artistic pupils.

Designs from two children are being used by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) for ‘smoke-free zone’ posters on school railings throughout the county. Their installation coincides with national ‘No Smoking Day’ on March 13th – an annual health awareness day to help smokers who want to quit smoking.

The winning entries were from pupils in Exhall and Studley.

For those who would like to stop smoking. There is support available in Warwickshire – go to quit4good.warwickshire.gov.uk to find out more.