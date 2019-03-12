Compulsory purchase order to buy Wellesbourne Airfield launched

Councillors have agreed to begin a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to buy Wellesbourne Airfield.

Last year the authority agreed to pursue the CPO, but were required by law to negotiate with the landowner first with a view to a voluntary sale.

While such negotiations will continue, the council has now decided to launch the compulsory purchase order alongside these talks.

Cllr Lynda Organ, Resources and Property Portfolio said: “This is the next major milestone in the Compulsory Purchase Order process. Negotiations have been ongoing with the owners, which is all part of the CPO process, for the voluntary acquisition of the Order Land.

“However after today’s decision the CPO will now run in parallel to the negotiations in order to guarantee acquisition of the land and safeguard its operational use. The Order Land is an important employment site, of which there is a shortage within the District, supporting a number of local jobs.”

The District Council has also investigated how the airfield would be managed in the future and consortia that could operate the airfield in partnership with the District Council – providing a financial return – have already been identified.

The District Council’s budget for the next financial year next year (2019/20) has approved funding to cover the legal costs associated with the Compulsory Purchase Order and support a key part of the District Council’s adopted Core Strategy of committing to supporting aviation activity at Wellesbourne Airfield.

In the recent budget consultation, 61% of respondents supported the District Council’s proposals for Wellesbourne Airfield.