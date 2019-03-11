Lucky cat saved by “Hero” vet

A Kineton family have thanked a “hero” vet who saved their cat’s life after he swallowed a needle.

Barbara McClelland-Welbourn rushed the family’s 18-month-old cat Erik to the vets on Saturday after her daughter Imogen spotted a piece of cotton hanging out of his mouth.

Imogen was convinced that a needle had been attached to the thread so Erik was immediately given an X-Ray at the Avonvale Veterinary Centre in Warwick.

Luckily The needle had lodged in Erik’s throat, which prevented it causing more serious damage to his stomach.

Clinical director Simon Davies was able to remove the needle by cutting a small hole in his neck.

Barbara said: “We were desperately worried but when the door of the practice opened I immediately thought ‘Erik will be OK’ as it was Simon who opened the door and he had already saved his life once.

“The first was when Erik was a kitten. He was taken away from his mum far too early and got an awful infection.

“He spent three nights in intensive care but Simon helped him live. Just as he has done again.

“He is our hero man.”