Early morning raid at Kineton Co-op

Criminals caused extensive damage to a shop in Kineton in the early hours of Saturday morning as they stole an ATM.

The theft was reported at the Co-op on Banbury Street in Kineton at around 2.50am.

Examination of the store’s CCTV revealed that six men broke into the premises and loaded the ATM into a white van.

The group, who had their faces covered, then left in the van and another vehicle, believed to be an Audi, in the direction of Compton Verney.

Following a search by officers, the white van was located and recovered in Norton Lindsey.

If you have any information which could help police call 101 quoting incident 41 of 9th March, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.