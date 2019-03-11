Weekend hockey results

HOCKEY

Saturday, 9th March

Midlands Two

Loughborough 1sts 0-5 Stratford Men’s 1sts

West Midlands Premier

Stratford 2nds 1-5 University of Birmingham 3rds

South East Two

Northampton Saints 4ths 1-5 Stratford 3rds

South West Three

Bromsgrove 4ths 3-5 Stratford 4ths

South East Four

Old Silhillians 5ths 2-6 Stratford 6ths

Midlands Feeder West

Bridgnorth 1sts 6-1 Stratford Ladies 1sts

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Edgbaston 3rds 2-1 Stratford 2nds

Stratford 3rds 2-2 Shipston 1sts

Sunday, 10th March

Warwickshire Women’s League, Friendly

Stratford 4ths 1-1 Nuneaton 4ths