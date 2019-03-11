Weekend hockey results

HOCKEY
Saturday, 9th March
Midlands Two
Loughborough 1sts 0-5 Stratford Men’s 1sts
West Midlands Premier
Stratford 2nds 1-5 University of Birmingham 3rds
South East Two
Northampton Saints 4ths 1-5 Stratford 3rds
South West Three
Bromsgrove 4ths 3-5 Stratford 4ths
South East Four
Old Silhillians 5ths 2-6 Stratford 6ths
Midlands Feeder West
Bridgnorth 1sts 6-1 Stratford Ladies 1sts
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Edgbaston 3rds 2-1 Stratford 2nds
Stratford 3rds 2-2 Shipston 1sts
Sunday, 10th March
Warwickshire Women’s League, Friendly
Stratford 4ths 1-1 Nuneaton 4ths