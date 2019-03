RUGBY UNION

Saturday, 9th March

Wadworth 6X South West One East

Banbury 42-14 Stratford-upon-Avon

Midlands Two West (South)

Southam 12-7 Rugby St Andrews

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester 19-41 Shipston-on-Stour

Midlands Four West (South)

Claverdon 31-10 Coventrians