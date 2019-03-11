Weekend football results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 9th March
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Stratford Town 1-0 Rushden & Diamonds
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Racing Club Warwick 3-3 Lichfield City
Littleton 0-2 Atherstone Town
Division Two
Earlswood Town 1-1 Boldmere Sport & Social Falcons
Division Three
Central Ajax 1-3 Coventry Plumbing
Alcester Town 1-0 Bartestree
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division Two
AFC Stratford Town 19-1 FISSC Reserves
Shipston Excelsior Reserves 1-3 South Redditch Athletic
Division One KO Cup, Semi-finals
Claverdon 2-0 FC Wickhamford
Foster Shield, Group stages
Welford on Avon 3-3 Alcester Town Reserves
Blockley Sports 2-6 Tysoe United
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three
Christ the King III 0-4 FISSC
Sunday, 3rd March
Evesham & District Sunday League, Division One
Bretforton Sports Club 5-1 Stour Excelsior
Division Three
Bredon Sunday 0-4 Alcester Town Sunday
Stour Excelsior Reserves 2-3 Strawberry Field United
Evesham Hospital Minor Cup
Stratford HGC 4-1 Fladbury