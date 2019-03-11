Weekend football results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 9th March

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Stratford Town 1-0 Rushden & Diamonds

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Racing Club Warwick 3-3 Lichfield City

Littleton 0-2 Atherstone Town

Division Two

Earlswood Town 1-1 Boldmere Sport & Social Falcons

Division Three

Central Ajax 1-3 Coventry Plumbing

Alcester Town 1-0 Bartestree

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division Two

AFC Stratford Town 19-1 FISSC Reserves

Shipston Excelsior Reserves 1-3 South Redditch Athletic

Division One KO Cup, Semi-finals

Claverdon 2-0 FC Wickhamford

Foster Shield, Group stages

Welford on Avon 3-3 Alcester Town Reserves

Blockley Sports 2-6 Tysoe United

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three

Christ the King III 0-4 FISSC

Sunday, 3rd March

Evesham & District Sunday League, Division One

Bretforton Sports Club 5-1 Stour Excelsior

Division Three

Bredon Sunday 0-4 Alcester Town Sunday

Stour Excelsior Reserves 2-3 Strawberry Field United

Evesham Hospital Minor Cup

Stratford HGC 4-1 Fladbury