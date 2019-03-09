LIVE: Stratford Town vs AFC Rushden & Diamonds

STRATFORD Town welcome AFC Rushden & Diamonds to the Arden Garages Stadium today, Saturday, as the Blues seek to turn their Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central form around.

Thomas Baillie’s men have won just one of their last six league outings and have failed to score in five of their last six outings.

Town have dropped out of the play-off spots after Coalville Town secured a 3-2 victory over league leaders Kettering Town on Tuesday night.

For updates of today’s game against AFC Rushden & Diamonds, follow the live blog below.

2.38pm: Good afternoon and welcome to the Arden Garages Stadium for today’s game. Team news to come next.