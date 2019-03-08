Injured swan had huge hook in its beak

A swan is recovering after having a huge hook removed from its beak in Stratford.

Former Stratford mayor Cyril Bennis, of from the Stratford Swan Rescue group, was called to the canal by Birmingham Road earlier today (Friday) to help the bird.

Writing on Facebook, Mr Bennis said: “When I was called out to the canal by the Birmingham Road this morning to rescue a swan with a fish hook piercing through its beak, I was not expecting one of this magnitude.

“An angling colleague has advised me that although it is not illegal, this is not the kind of barbed hook a genuine, responsible angler would use…unless they were deliberately targeting and trying to catch the swan. Whatever the reason, the swan would have starved to death if it had not been removed.”