Vandals leave trail of broken glass in Alcester play area

ALCESTER residents and town council staff were left shocked and angry last weekend after vandals left a local park completely unusable for children and local dog walkers.

During the evening of Friday 1st March, a group who had come into possession of a number of fluorescent glass tubes proceeded to smash them all over Moorfields Park including the safety matting around the play equipment.

Alcester Town Council staff council reacted quickly and started clearing up from 7am on Saturday morning. Due to the huge amount of small fragments of glass however, the area couldn’t be declared safe for residents until Monday morning, three days after the incident.

Alcester’s Mayor Councillor Andrew Foster commented: ‘This was a crass act of vandalism on a town council facility carried out by people who have no respect for our green spaces. A large section of the park was left completely unsafe for children who wanted to use the play equipment and we were forced to cordon the area off. I can’t thank enough the staff who came out at the weekend to clear up the mess and I urge anyone with any information to contact the police.’

If anyone has any information about the incident they can contact the Police by calling 101.