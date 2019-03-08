Folk award winners play in Evesham this weekend

BBC Radio 2 Folk Award 2017 winners Ross Ainslie & Ali headline Fleece Inn, Evesham, this Sunday (10th March).

The dynamic duo will play a host of new music from their latest album Symbiosis II – released to huge critical acclaim last year, as well as music from their debut album Symbiosis.

They will be joined by Jenn Butterworth on Guitar (Kinnaris Quintet) and Paul Jennings on Drums/Electronics (Croft No5).

For more information go to website thefleeceinn.co.uk