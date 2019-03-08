Campaigning duo make a stand for hedgehogs

CAMPAIGNING schoolgirls have scored a major victory for Stratford’s hedgehog population after convincing a local housing developer to help the animals.

The group Hedgehog Friendly Town, comprising of friends Kyra Barboutis, 13, and Sophie Smith, 12, drew attention to a section of hedges which had been tightly covered with netting by developer Taylor Wimpey, close to its proposed housing development at Arden Heath Farm.

The netting has been installed to prevent birds nesting and therefore being disturbed when the developer gets around to removing the hedges.

However Hedgehog Friendly Town realised that hedgehogs, who may well already be hibernating in the hedges would be trapped when they woke up.

Accompanied by ward councillor Kate Rolfe, who has been working with Taylor Wimpey to get improvements made to the design of the development, the group met with a representative of the company this week.

It was agreed that new tunnels would be installed to allow hedgehogs to escape onto the field side of the hedges, while an ecologist would be brought in to ensure no wildlife is present, prior to the removal of the hedges.

Taylor Wimpey will also include hedgehog homes in the finished development, make hedgehog highways and display information about what people can do to help hedgehogs in its sales room.

Kyra said: “I was in the car with my mum when I saw the netting on the hedges so I asked her to stop so I could have a look. I got out and walked the length and I realised the hedges were ideal for hibernating hedgehogs. I had a look in, they were quite dense but I knew that if any woke up in there they would be trapped. Me and mum made a video right there and put it on Facebook.

“There was an immediate reaction, a lot of people were horrified that hedgehogs might get trapped in there. I did some research and told Sophie about it and we came up with the idea of putting these tunnels in.

“I’m so pleased that the company has agreed to do something about it.”

Sophie said: “When Kyra showed me the netting I was shocked, it just seemed like such a large section to be covered. When the pictures were put online we got a lot of comments from people, who thought what had been done was quite extreme.

“We had a really productive meeting with Taylor Wimpey, the lady explained why they had done it and asked if we had any ideas for anything that could be done to help the hedgehogs. We suggested the tunnels and I’m so pleased that they have listened to us. I feel so happy that me and Kyra have been able to work with a big company like that to make a difference.”

Cllr Rolfe added: “We had a really positive meeting with Taylor Wimpey about this, they’ve now realised that there was a problem and have agreed to do something about it.

“The girls were just amazing in how they approached this and highlighted it. I can understand why Taylor Wimpey have had to net the hedges and they have agreed to replace them with a native species when they finish the development. I have now had several meetings with the company about various issues and they have met us most of the way when addressing concerns.”

Cllr Rolfe has previously called upon Taylor Wimpey to engage more with local interested parties about the development after its reserved matters planning application was deferred earlier this year, amid concerns over aspects of the design.

That application, which is expected to include amendments, is likely to be considered by the planning committee at Stratford District Council on 3rd April.

A spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: “Preserving and enhancing local wildlife is a key consideration when we plan and build new developments. Our proposed development at Arden Heath Farm has been designed with wildlife in mind and features a range of site-wide measures that will help enhance biodiversity, including hedgehog-friendly garden fences, wildflower meadows and bat and bird boxes.

“We understand residents’ concerns about hedgerow netting and are working with an ecologist to come up with an appropriate solution.”

For more information about Hedgehog Friendly Town, search the group on Facebook or follow @Hedgehogfriend3 on Twitter.