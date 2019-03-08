Warning over council tax scam

Fraudsters claiming to represent Stratford District Council are targeting residents in the region as part of a council tax scam.

The council is warning residents about the con after receiving reports of people getting cold calls or texts about a council tax rebate.

The texts often contain phishing links, which direct the recipient to a website where they will be asked to provide personal data.

Cold callers claim to be from the District Council and try to gain bank details by saying residents are due a Council Tax refund as their account is showing a credit.

The District Council confirmed this week that it will never telephone, email or message residents to ask for a payment to release a council tax overpayment.

If you do receive an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be from the District Council, do not divulge bank or credit card details – first obtain the caller’s name, then ring the District Council back on its main switchboard number 01789 267575 and ask to be put through to the caller to confirm it is a genuine request.

Advice to avoid becoming a victim includes never letting anyone into your home without seeing identification, never paying an up-front fee to a cold caller, never accepting a cold callers’ claims about your council tax without seeing proof and never dealing with anyone who is reluctant to give you their company address or contact details.

Cllr Maurice Howse, Business, Tourism and ICT Portfolio, says: “Fraudsters are relentless and will work tirelessly to find new ways to convince people to part with their money. They will be particularly convincing and provide good reason for why the person should make an immediate payment. The District Council would never request money from customers to help process any Council Tax refund.

“I would encourage people to be vigilant and never respond to these callers, who are simply trying to scam you. Never take up offers of a tax rebate on the spot from cold calls or give out bank details.”

If you have been the victim of a scam, contact the police straight away or report it to Action Fraud by visiting https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/ or calling 0300 123 2040.

If you think your Council Tax account is in credit and/or that you are due a refund please call the district council’s Council Tax Team on 01789 260990.