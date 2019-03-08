Huge rise in Stratford Foodbank use blamed on universal credit

A huge rise in the number of people turning to Stratford Foodbank for help in January has prompted the organisation to appeal for vital supplies.

Foodbank manager Marion Homer has blamed government mistakes with the rollout of universal credit for the increasing demand and says it is clear that the benefits system is not working.

One of the more worrying statistics to emerge last week was a significant rise in the number of emergency food parcels being given to children, up from an average of 27 per cent over the life of the foodbank, to 41 per cent in January.

Overall last January 186 emergency food parcels were distributed, but this year 344 were given to those in need, an 84 per cent increase.

In 2017 Foodbank organisers noticed a huge spike in demand for its services, a rise put down to the introduction of universal credit.

While it was hoped that increasing demand for the foodbank would start to level out as the new benefits system became established, there has still been a further 11 per cent increase in parcels distributed since 2018.

As a consequence the organisation is urgently seeking donations of UHT milk, UHT juice and rice.

Marion Homer, of Stratford Foodbank, said: “Clearly the benefits system is not working, the government nationally and regionally has made mistakes and the people picking up the pieces are my volunteers.

“It’s a huge number of families that are coming to us for help and the majority of these people tell us it is because of benefits delays or changes to their benefits.

“Our figures show that in 2017 when Universal Credit started to be introduced, there was a big increase in foodbank users, 57 per cent year on year. In 2018 I would have expected the number of users to possibly fall or stay the same because all the systems designed to help people would be up and running. However this has not happened.

“Universal Credit was a shock to the system in 2017, but the fact that even now we are experiencing an increase in users is shocking, we’re seeing three times as many children as we used to, which just isn’t right.

“The early weeks of 2019 we have seen another worrying rise. In January we distributed a total of 344 emergency food parcels, compared to 186 in the same period last year.

“The Trussell Trust (which founded Stratford Foodbank) has said that we need to prepare for the potential consequences of leaving the EU, I don’t want to be a scaremonger but the uncertainty over Brexit has made for a very worrying time.

“Part of my job is to highlight to the residents of Stratford that this is going on in our town, there are people going hungry here.

“It is against this growth in demand that we once again seek the help of Stratford residents. Fortunately, local people continue to be generous and food donations have also risen. In 2017 we received over £50,000 worth of food and in 2018 that climbed to over £58,000. However, we do need to ask for continued help, and right now we badly need donations of UHT milk, UHT juice and rice.”

One of the agencies responsible for referring people to Stratford Foodbank is the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Maria Veitch supervisor at Citizens Advice South Warwickshire said: “Citizens Advice South Warwickshire has noticed an increased demand for food vouchers from our clients. Demand is up by more than one third compared to the start of last year.

“In many cases this to cover the delay in getting their Universal Credit payment. In other cases, it to help out while they challenge a decision on Universal Credit.

“In April we will start a new service called “Universal Support; Help to Claim”. Citizens Advice will offer end to end support to help people make a new Universal Credit claim and be ready for when their first payment arrives.

“Being without enough money to buy food is a desperate situation – especially for lone parents.”

Defending universal credit, Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi said: “Universal Credit (UC) is the biggest and most fundamental reform to the welfare state since its creation. In 2010, the welfare bill cost each household £8,350. This was an increase of nearly £3,000 per household since 1997. Not only was this system failing to reward work, but it was the taxpayer bearing the burden. UC is a modern benefit based on the sound principles that work should always pay and those who need support receive it. It is also fair to taxpayers.

“During this year’s Managed Migration of claimants across to UC from the legacy benefits system, the Department for Work and Pensions has committed to taking a measured approach to ensure claimants are moved smoothly across to UC, proceeding with the utmost care and attention.

“Where issues have arisen, the Government has taken action. In the Budget 2018, the Chancellor announced a £4.5 billion package for UC. This included increasing the amount that working families can earn by £1,000 before their award is tapered away, providing extra support for 2.4 million working families. It also included measures to provide two additional weeks of legacy benefits for those moved onto UC, a twelve-month grace period before the Minimum Income Floor is applied, and a reduction of the normal maximum rate at which debts are deducted from UC awards (from 40% to 30% of Standard Allowances).

“I will be following the Managed Migration process very closely to ensure that constituents move smoothly into the new system, and I will support improvements when necessary.”

Donations to Stratford Foodbank of tinned and packet food (no fresh or chilled items) can be left at the Foodbank’s collection baskets at Tesco, Morrison’s, Waitrose, Budgens in Bidford, and at Holy Trinity church.

Items can also be bought directly to the Foodbank’s warehouse on the carpark at Tesco, opposite the Click ‘n’ Collect area on a Monday and Wednesday afternoon between 2.00 and 3.30pm.