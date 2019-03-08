£150,000 boost for Stratford-based firm brings new jobs

A SHOP fitting firm from Stratford is aiming to create new jobs after receiving £150,000 in grant funding, writes Simon Woodings.

Stratford-based ICM, which began life in 1998 as a one-man operation run by managing director Steve Lewis, has invested in top-of-the-range machinery, as well as new air conditioning, flooring and computers thanks to a series of collaborative funding bids.

Through the purchase of a £250,000 five-axis CNC machine, the production side of the business has been transformed, with a quicker turnaround time than ever before achievable for its range of interior features, which are fitted at a range of popular restaurants and bars across the UK.

The company is looking to create ten new jobs this year and increase turnover by 30 per cent by 2022 following the recent investments. These have come together as a result of partnership working between Coventry and Warwickshire LEP Growth Hub, Warwickshire County Council and Coventry and Warwickshire Business Support and Green Business Programmes that are part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Steve Lewis said: “The business has changed and developed over the last 20 years, going from a one-man operation to 45 staff across two sites.

“Thanks to the funding we have received we are now about to enter what we believe will be an incredibly exciting period of growth for us.

“Purchasing the five-axis CNC machine has revolutionised our processes, we are working with a range of new clients in the leisure industry and have expanded to work in airports.

“This purchase, alongside the equipment we purchased thanks to our work with Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council, has set us up for an exciting year.”

Gary Thyeson, account manager with the Coventry and Warwickshire LEP Growth Hub, said: “This is a perfect example of successful collaboration to help contribute towards real business growth.

“ICM is a success story thanks to the hard work of Steve and his team and we are proud to contribute towards the next chapter of that story.”