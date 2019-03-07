Wellesbourne housing plan approved

A new 35 home development in the heart of Wellesbourne was approved by councillors last week despite a number of objections to the scheme from local residents.

The plan put forward by Orbit Housing involves the demolition of the Willett House sheltered housing complex on St Peters Road, along with two nearby garage blocks associated with it.

Some residents have criticised the plan saying the site is too small for the number of homes proposed and the development would lead to increased congestion in the area.

The loss of sheltered accommodation for the elderly was also highlighted as a concern as was the potential risk of increased flooding.

Wellesbourne and Walton Parish Council also objected citing the overdevelopment of the site and traffic concerns within their response.

During the Eastern Area Planning Committee meeting, Stephanie Hawkins, speaking on behalf of Orbit, said: “Willett House is an outdated sheltered housing development comprising of properties that are difficult to let and not economically viable to reconfigure or update. The garages don’t cater for modern vehicles and are underused.

“Orbit will deliver well built homes that are energy efficient and future proofed.”

She added that no statutory consultees had raised objections to the scheme and that alterations to the scheme had been made to incorporate two bungalows in line with the adopted Wellesbourne Neighbourhood Plan.

Members of the committee voted 5-1 in favour of granting the application.