In the pink for World Book Day

If you see Alice in Wonderland, the Cheshire Cat scampering around, a boy in a dress or Wally looking lost – don’t worry the lunatics haven’t taken over the asylum – it’s just World Book day, when children are encouraged to dress up as their favourite character from a book.

The annual event is organised by the United Nations and has been going for 24 years. As well as dressing up, children receive book tokens and take part in the events that schools and community groups run to mark the wonder of reading.

Pictured looking fabulous in fine fancy dress from Stratford Primary School are Mrs Kim Abernethy – English Lead, Mia Bingham and Evie Green – both aged eight and in Year 4.

