Stratford duo crack 90 at Warwick Half

JAMES Cusack and Adrian Mason pulled out all the stops to record sub-90 times at the Warwick Half Marathon.

Seven members of Stratford AC were among the 954 competitors who completed the race.

First of those to finish was Cusack, who dipped under the 90-minute mark with a time of 1:29:03 to finish in 61st place.

“It was a rainy morning, but an enjoyable event all the same,” said Cusack.

“It’s an undulating race from start to finish so I was very pleased to get 1:29:03.

“New club member Adrian Mason was close on my heels throughout, but I managed to hold him off.

“My build-up continues to the London Marathon in April, which I’m really looking forward to competing in with many of my Stratford AC club mates.”

Mason also went under the 90-minute mark with a time of 1:29:25 to finish just five places behind Cusack in 66th.

Lynne Hinson (307th, 1:43:23) was the first of four Stratford women to finish. She was also fifth in her age category.

Just over a minute after Hinson and seven places further back, Annie Cox finished in 1:44:40 – almost six minutes quicker than her previous best time for this distance.

She was followed by Sarah Boundy (2:04:36) who was herself followed by the club’s international marathon runner Kate Sergent, who won the W65 category in 2:13.

Her husband Martyn completed the Stratford contingent in a time of 2:28:02.

Kate and Martyn were both nervous about starting the half, as they had to cancel a half marathon two weeks ago due to a mixture of injury and illness.

Consequently they started slowly, with Kate testing out her hamstring and Martyn his chest.

They had both decided to try to keep a steady pace, with the Ashby 20 race just three weeks away.

Kate got stronger the further she went and she stretched her hamstring out by race-walking up the hills.

Martyn just battled on, having coughing fits along the way. They were both thrilled to complete the race.