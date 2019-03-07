International cap for KES student

KING Edward VI School student Jessica Wiesheu was selected to play for the England Women U18 Talent Development Group against Scottish Futures in Preston on Sunday.

The 16-year-old played the majority of the match in the second row, performing superbly throughout by demonstrating her strength in the tackle and power when carrying the ball.

England won the game 39-5 in difficult conditions. Wiesheu said: “It was a great experience and I hope to have the opportunity to play for England again in the near future.”

Wiesheu, who started playing rugby at Banbury RFC when she was six, is now playing regularly for Worcester U18s.

Toby Wilson, KES’s director of sport, said: “Jess is a hard-working, talented and committed student who is now beginning to reap her rewards.”