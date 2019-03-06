Bronze for Stratford Thunderbirds on national stage

STRATFORD’s junior netballers reached a new landmark on Saturday when they took the bronze medal from their very first National Finals.

After winning the central regional final in December, Thunderbirds were among the 16 top-ranking teams to travel to High Wycombe for the netball showcase staged by ENG Sport UK.

Thunderbirds were seeded as No.1 for Group D and started the tournament with a 3-2 victory over Kingston. They then followed this up with an emphatic 7-0 victory over Sutton Town.

Thunderbirds’ fast, long and accurate passing also outwitted their final Group D opponents, Magnet (Berkshire), as they ran out comfortable 7-2 victors.

In the semi-final, Thunderbirds faced Tameside which proved to be the only upset of the day.

Only marginally ahead 5-3 at half-time, the Northern regional winners were anything but tame in the second half as they surged ahead to win the game 11-4.

There was some consolation for the Thunderbirds, though, when they faced Eastern champions Comberton (Cambridgeshire) in the third place play-off.

This was more in keeping with earlier play and the unruffled team repaired their situation with a clear win to claim the bronze medal.

“The girls were exceptional,” said head coach Kelly McCormack.

“Both they and the coaches have worked extremely hard in the run-up to this competition.”