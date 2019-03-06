Bill for South Western Relief Road hits £130m

The mammoth cost of Stratford’s proposed South Western Relief Road has now spiralled to £130million angering opponents of the controversial scheme.The huge increase was revealed within a report to be considered at Warwickshire County Council’s next Cabinet meeting on 7th March, during which a bid for government funding for the road will be discussed.

Although the estimated cost of the road has gone up from its previous figure of £80-100million, CALA Homes, the developer of the Garden Village at Long Marston Airfield, will not be asked to pay any more than the £44million they have already committed.

Instead the taxpayer will have to pay £86million to make up the shortfall, should the bid for funding from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund be successful.

The news that taxpayers will have to dig deeper into their pockets to fund the road will only further fuel campaigners clams that the SWRR is not a developer-led project, as both the county and district councils have always said.

For the full story see today’s Stratford Herald.