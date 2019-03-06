Stratford Boat Club make waves at junior championships

STRATFORD Boat Club were celebrating after picking up some fantastic results at the West Midlands Junior Championships held in Stourport over the weekend.

The conditions for the event over 1,800m of the River Severn were tough, but Stratford BC members rose to the challenge to secure ten places in the regional squad for the Junior Inter-Regional Regatta in April.

The J16 squad fielded two crews in the competition and first up was Fred Tyler, who took gold in his single scull to pick up the first West Midlands squad place for the boat club.

Next to go were the coxless quadruple scull of Alice Baines, Mili Wilcock, Nixie Brunt and Maiya James, who collected a silver medal and a place in the West Midlands team.

In the first division, the J15 squad competed in the doubles event, with Amelie Sartain and Sophie Elstone winning silver, just four seconds shy of regional qualification. The crews of Elisabeth Edwards and Martha Usselmann and Abbey Meggeson and Emma Harrison finished closely down the field in seventh and 12th respectively.

In the midday division, Harriet Hodgson finished fifth in her first outing in the singles event.

The final division saw two squads competing, with the boat of Julia Zampronio Gurden (cox), Amelie Sartain, Sophie Elstone, Martha Usselmann and Sienna Rawlings finishing slightly ahead of Mary Walton (cox), Abbey Meggeson, Harriet Hodgson, Emma Harrison and Elisabeth Edwards.

First up for the J14 squad were the coxed quads, with the girls’ crew of Harriet Holmes, Lucy Browne, Honour Keil, Fleur Griffiths and cox Owen Perkins securing their place in the regional squad.

The mixed crew of Will Beattie, Tomi Wilcock, Ruby Howells, Bella Chappelhow and cox Toby Sartain also secured their places in the West Midlands team.

Next up were the doubles crews, with Tomi Wilcock and Will Beattie teaming up to take their second gold medal of the day.

Toby Sartain and Owen Perkins finished fifth in the open doubles event while Harriet Holmes and Fleur Griffiths combined to claim bronze medals.

The day finished with the singles event where Lucy Brown was unable to compete due to an injury picked up at the start of the race while Freya Watts finished fourth.

Although not competing for regional selection, the J17/18 team entered two events.

Khloe Curnock won her first event in a single scull, Autumn Kell dug deep to claim fourth while Matilda Watts came fifth in her first event sitting backwards in a boat.

Joe Hodson and Fred Tyler joined forces in the J18 double scull event where they narrowly missed out on silver by 1.1 seconds.

Dom Furey and Howard Gould-Yates finished tenth.

The King Edward VI School’s J18 crew came second in their first race together while the J16 duo came fourth.

Next up was the school’s WJ18 crew which lost out on first place to a strong crew from King’s School Worcester before their solo J17 competitor finished first by 3.5 seconds.

Elsewhere, Stratford’s two J13 squads were competing against each other, with Maddie Hall, Louie Beason, Imogen Hill, Charles Happel and Ciara Wilson (cox) getting the better of Kate Richardson, Grace Beason, Ruby Brooker-Collins, Emily Stobart and Elisabeth Edwards.

Amalia and Millie Hodgson then took silver in the J13 doubles event, narrowly missing out on first to Ross Rowing Club.