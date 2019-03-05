Former Stratford District Council leader announces his retirement

COUNCILLOR Chris Saint has announced his retirement from local politics.

In a statement issued today, Tuesday he said: “After more than 20 year’s continuous service I have decided to stand down from service on Stratford-on-Avon District Council at the elections on May 2nd 2019. As such I have not sought the nomination as the Conservative Party candidate for my Ward. It will be a tremendous wrench as I have been a District Councillor for over ¼ century or more than 1/3 of my life. This has principally been in the Ward that includes my home parish of Tredington with other local parishes where the mix has changed a little over the years. I was also County Councillor for the Shipston Division, comprising many local villages, for 16 years, from 2001-2017.

I have never lost an election and I would like to thank all those who generously supported me at the ballot box on several occasions, or maybe just once when it was important. I may not have pleased everybody all of the time, but it has been a great privilege to be of service to all.”