Stratford-upon-Avon Football Alliance round-up

FC WICKHAMFORD reached their second cup final of the season following their 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Welford on Avon in the RM Smith Cup.

The two sides were locked at 2-2 after 90 minutes, with Sam Beddoes and Sam netting for Wickhamford and Nick Priest and Mark Weston for Welford.

Beddoes, Brad Izod, Nathan Tomtockovic and Ciaran Gilbert scored from the spot to send Wickhamford through.

Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One leaders Henley Forest of Arden cemented top spot with a comfortable 4-1 win away at Claverdon, thanks to goals from Tom Byrom (2), Sam Churchley and Jordan Clark.

Second-placed Inkberrow Reserves bounced back to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bretforton Old Boys.

Joel Steer bagged the only goal of the game.

Meanwhile, Tyler Rees notched a treble in Feckenham Reserves 5-2 victory over Alcester Town Reserves.

Nick Briggs and Robbie Davies completed Feckenham’s scoring while Tom Cox and substitute Tom Daniel were on target for Alcester.

Runaway Aquaid Division Two leaders GSH United saw their 100 per cent winning record ended at the 17th hurdle by second-placed AFC Stratford Town in a 3-1 defeat.

Samuel Brefo, Benjamin Hunt and Sam Jalowiecki with the goals for Stratford.

South Redditch Athletic were the biggest winners of the weekend as they trounced basement boys Blockley Sports 14-0 with the help of hat-tricks from Benjamin Higgins, Callan Towler and Liam McSweeney.

Inkberrow A were also amongst the goals as they thrashed Tysoe United 9-1, with Tim Lees helping himself to six goals in the rout.

Elsewhere, Shipston Excelsior Reserves secured a 6-2 victory over FISSC Reserves, thanks to two own-goals and strikes from Stephen Cross, Christopher Mills, Jamie Shurmer and Michael Pearson.