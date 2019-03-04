Shakespeare Hospice charity shop set for re-launch

THE Shakespeare Hospice Charity Furniture Shop at Avenue Farm in Stratford is being re-launched as a Furniture and Homeware Shop and is extending its product range to include home furnishings, including linen, curtains, cushions, small furniture items and books.

The charity shop accepts donations and its furniture collection and delivery service has been increased to five days a week from Monday to Friday.

Funds raised through the shop play an important part in helping the hospice provide caring and compassionate support to adults and young people living with a life limiting illness in South Warwickshire and the North Cotswolds.

The store will collect larger items of furniture within a ten mile radius. Anyone with items to donate, small or large, can contact the hospice on 01789 205333 or email AFarm@theshakespearehospice.org.uk.”