Tory councillor suspended in antisemitism row

A senior Stratford District Councillor has been suspended from the Conservative Party over alleged antisemitic comments made on twitter.

Cllr Jacqui Harris, portfolio holder for Health Wellbeing and Housing, was suspended yesterday following a twitter conversation in which she suggested the ongoing antisemitism row within the Labour Party could be part of a conspiracy, to favour Israel.

Following complaints South Warwickshire Conservatives tweeted: “We are receiving quite a number of Tweets concerning Cllr Jacqui Harris. See this message from Conservative Party Chairman @ BrandonLewis. We have zero tolerance for antisemitism in the Conservative Party.”

Mr Lewis, Chairman of the Conservative Party, commented on the issue: “Already Suspended. We do not accept any form of abuse or racism.”

Following Cllr Harris’ suspension, Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of Stratford District Council, said today, Monday: “In view of Cllr Jacqui Harris’ suspension from the Conservative party, she has resigned from Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s Cabinet.

“There are no plans to replace Ms Harris in the short-term on the Cabinet. In the interim her Portfolio Holder responsibilities will be shared between other Cabinet members. A revised Leader’s statement to that effect will be issued shortly.”

He added that Cllr Harris would remain as district council ward member for Harbury.

The Herald has attempted to contact Cllr Harris for comment, but have yet to receive a response.